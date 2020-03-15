Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara L. Skolinsky. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A. 5610 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-746-2111 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM 213 84th Street Holmes Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Lou Odom Skolinsky went home to return to the arms of her wonderful grandparents Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Sara was a force to be reckoned with, a quick wit, totally the life of the party, but known to be quiet and thoughtful when it was a teaching moment. She was the boss and backbone of a very boisterous family and ran it with the demeanor of a strong Southern woman. Sara was an amazing cook and her chicken and dumplings were legendary. We have tried to replicate but we believe she leaves one item out. She was not necessarily a disciplinarian, but in our younger days a keen switch of our choosing was the threat of choice. She was born in Vidalia, Georgia, in 1936, but Bradenton, Florida, was her home most of her life. She attended Manatee County High School, where she was on the Drill Team, beginning the life of the party status, even returning for their 50th reunion. She loved J B Scotch and water and would very much enjoy having one with you. She was obsessed with scratchers and was super lucky in doing so. She loved her family with all of her being, and not a day went by that every one of her four children were on the phone with her or stopping by. She loved her grandchildren and is survived by five wonderful human beings: Tobyn Baugher, Sarah Milem (Zack), Shirley Desear, Haley Hayo and Sydney Bailey (Jay) and two grandsons, Preston and Parker Milem. She is also survived by her four children who miss her more than you will ever know: Rae Ellen Hayo (Chris), Elizabeth Peterson (John), Frank Matthew Skolinsky and Kimberly Skolinsky Bailey. She was unconventional and the best friend you could ever have. She gave us the ability to learn and grow without opinion or criticism. A party was held to celebrate the life of this wonderful woman, per her wishes. Arrangement under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at



