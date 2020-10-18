1/
Sarah Freeman
1937 - 2020
Sarah Freeman
November 10, 1937 - August 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Sarah Ann Freeman "Sally" was born on November 10, 1937 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Elsiand O.H Knox. She resided in Bradenton, FL for most of her life and was a graduate of Manatee High School. The Lord called her home on August 23, 2020 with her family at her bedside; She will be dearly missed. Sally was pre-deceased by her brother, Perry Knox. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Lee Freeman, her sons; Drew (Rhonda) and Flint (Maureen) Freeman, and her sister, Carole Sanders. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Julia (Alejandro) Zevallos, Christopher Freeman, Jack Freeman and great-grandson, Zander Zevallos. Burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida. Special Appreciation is extended to the ICU staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital and Tidewell Hospice for their care and kindness. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
