1/1
Sarah "Sally" Stout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah "Sally" Sanner Stout
September 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Sarah "Sally" Sanner Stout passed peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020. She was 102 years "young." She was born and raised in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania to two loving parents, Jacob and Geneva Grandhomme. Her love of music and reading followed her throughout her life, graduating with a Masters in Music and Minor in English from Westchester College. After a year teaching in Chincoteague, Virginia, she settled at Lisbon School in Howard County, Maryland teaching both subjects at the high school level. She married a local farmer there and raised her only daughter, Carol, while continuing to teach, direct the church choirs, write musicals, choral music, comedy skits and even Hallmark verses. Years later, she added travel and ballroom dancing to her repertoire, winning numerous medals and visiting all 50 states and over 60 countries. Seven years after being widowed, she remarried and they continued to travel and dance, direct the Village Choir and participate in numerous plays. She will be remembered fondly as the "energizer bunny" for leading the rich, full and joyful life she led.
Memorial contributions may be made to the music department of Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205 or Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved