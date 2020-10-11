Sarah "Sally" Sanner StoutSeptember 23, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Sarah "Sally" Sanner Stout passed peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020. She was 102 years "young." She was born and raised in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania to two loving parents, Jacob and Geneva Grandhomme. Her love of music and reading followed her throughout her life, graduating with a Masters in Music and Minor in English from Westchester College. After a year teaching in Chincoteague, Virginia, she settled at Lisbon School in Howard County, Maryland teaching both subjects at the high school level. She married a local farmer there and raised her only daughter, Carol, while continuing to teach, direct the church choirs, write musicals, choral music, comedy skits and even Hallmark verses. Years later, she added travel and ballroom dancing to her repertoire, winning numerous medals and visiting all 50 states and over 60 countries. Seven years after being widowed, she remarried and they continued to travel and dance, direct the Village Choir and participate in numerous plays. She will be remembered fondly as the "energizer bunny" for leading the rich, full and joyful life she led.Memorial contributions may be made to the music department of Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205 or Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771.