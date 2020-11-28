Scott Isert Huffman

November 30, 1953 - November 18, 2020

St. Petersburg, Florida - Born in Bradenton, FL Scott was a lifelong resident of the Tampa Bay area. He was a professional actor, working throughout the Southeastern United States, primarily in Tampa and St. Petersburg and locally at the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre, Sarasota Players and Manatee Players.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert B. Huffman and his mother, Mary Lee Long Huffman. Scott is survived by one son, Chapin of St. Petersburg, FL; brothers; Ted (Donna) of Bluffton, SC, Kent (AnnaLuisa) of Bradenton, FL, Mark (Susanna) of Atlanta, GA, sisters; Polly Wycoff of WV, April Howenstein (Rick) of PA, and brother, Duncan of WA, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to any local animal shelter/rescue or support your local community theatre and the arts.





