Scott Joseph Glynn ,56, of Myakka City passed away on March 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Sherri Glynn and their son Devon Glynn; fiance Brianna Falls. Scott is also survived by his two brothers and two sisters and his loving dog Zoey. Scott was a proud member of the United States Army, serving as an SPC in the 82nd Airborne. He served from 1979-1984, during this time he was deployed to Grenada and Panama as a combat veteran. Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 5815 Juel Gill Road Myakka City, FL In place of flowers the family asks you to consider making a donation in Scott's name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. More information can be found at www.tunnel2towers.org . Services under that care for Shannon Funeral Homes, 1015 14th St W Bradenton, FL. Condolences can be placed at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com