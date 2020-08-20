Senie Phillips

March 3, 1934 - August 4, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Senie Phillips, 86, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00AM on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at Shining Light Church of God In Christ in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangement by Jones Funeral Home.

Senie's beautiful and loving spirit will be remembered by five children; Doris Jennings, Jerrard Randall Sr., April Phillips, Carol Phillips, and Christopher Phillips (Danielle); a god-daughter, Marcia Dupree; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters; Sarah Dukes, Mary Mayweather, and Emma Curtis; one brother, Roosevelt Curtis; two sister-in-law; and one brother-in-law; and a host of very special and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.





