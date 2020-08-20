1/1
Senie Phillips
1934 - 2020
Senie Phillips
March 3, 1934 - August 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Senie Phillips, 86, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00AM on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at Shining Light Church of God In Christ in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangement by Jones Funeral Home.
Senie's beautiful and loving spirit will be remembered by five children; Doris Jennings, Jerrard Randall Sr., April Phillips, Carol Phillips, and Christopher Phillips (Danielle); a god-daughter, Marcia Dupree; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters; Sarah Dukes, Mary Mayweather, and Emma Curtis; one brother, Roosevelt Curtis; two sister-in-law; and one brother-in-law; and a host of very special and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Shining Light Church of God In Christ
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
