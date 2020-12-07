1/1
Severo Gonzalez
1977 - 2020
Severo Gonzalez
August 23, 1977 - November 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Severo Gonzalez, Sr., 43, of New Port Richey, Florida and Bradenton, FL left us unexpectedly on 11/29/2020 doing what he loved "FISHING". He was born in Bradenton, Florida on 8/23/1977 to Shirley Gonzalez and Juan Lozano. He was a skilled mechanic and heavy machine operator. Severo's love of fishing and family always brought a big smile to his face.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Debbie Noe, mother, Shirley Gonzalez, father, Juan Lozano, grandmother, Maria Francisca Lozano, grandfather, Roberto Lozano, brothers; Robert Gonzalez (Alexa), Kevin Fields Sr., (Stef), Juan Lozano, Dustin Cox, Christian Lozano, Johnathan Lozano, sister, Deanna Lozano, loving children; Gilbert Gonzalez, Alisa Gonzalez, Severo Gonzalez Jr., Francisco Gonzalez, Dana Noe, Austin Noe and Jesse Noe, cherished grandchildren; Ileana, Aaliyah and Alexander, Godson, Angel Fields and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Visitation will take place on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 12:00PM with the Graveside Service following at 1:00PM. All Services will be held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Florida.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 PM
Groover Funeral Home
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Groover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
