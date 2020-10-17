Sharon Baskin Thomas
March 4, 1957 - October 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - 63, of Bradenton, FL. Transitioned on October 11, 2020. Services are 10AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th St, E Palmetto, FL 34221. Sharon leaves memories to her loving husband, James Thomas; sons; Reggie Baskin, Seth Jones, James and Joshua Thomas; brothers; Constine (Patricia) and Gerald; three sister's-in-law; four brother's-in-law; her favorite nephews; Constine "CB" IV and Cornelius; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Westside Funeral Home in charge. Condolences may be given at www.Westsidefh.com
.