Sharon Baskin Thomas
1957 - 2020
Sharon Baskin Thomas
March 4, 1957 - October 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - 63, of Bradenton, FL. Transitioned on October 11, 2020. Services are 10AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th St, E Palmetto, FL 34221. Sharon leaves memories to her loving husband, James Thomas; sons; Reggie Baskin, Seth Jones, James and Joshua Thomas; brothers; Constine (Patricia) and Gerald; three sister's-in-law; four brother's-in-law; her favorite nephews; Constine "CB" IV and Cornelius; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Westside Funeral Home in charge. Condolences may be given at www.Westsidefh.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
10:00 AM
Increasing Joy Ministries
October 16, 2020
My condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family. Sharon was such a sweet person and glad that I had an opportunity to work and know her as a coworker at FPL. Blessings and love
Yvonne McMillan
Friend
