Sharon Lynn (Van Dan Handel) Taylor Sharon Lynn (Van Dan Handel) Taylor, of The Villages, went to be with her Savior on March 13, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Chicago, Il to Arthur and Alice Van Dan Handel. She had one brother, Wayne. She graduated from Illiana Christian High School. She moved to Orlando in 1972 where she was a homemaker. She moved to Bradenton in 1977 with her two children where she held several office positions working for radio station WSRZ in Sarasota and Jeffrey Allen, Inc. in Bradenton. She later became the Office Manager for Royal Exterminating, her husband's, Ray Taylor, company. However, she found her true passion working as an invitation consultant for LTM in Sarasota. Sharon was an avid bowler in her younger years and was always on a Friday night bowling league. She truly enjoyed her family, friends and her home and always threw a great party. She was a member of the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church since 1977, where she taught Sunday school and was on the Fellowship Committee. Her dedication to Christian education started with her high school years and was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Her parents, her brother and her husband of 24 years, Ray Taylor, precede Sharon in death. She is survived by her two children, Scott Van Prooyen (Kelley) and Dawn Tice (Anthony); her two granddaughters, Paige and McKenzie and her companion of ten years, Charles Payne. A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be at her Church, The Bradenton Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Donations may be made in her name to Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages or BCRC Tuition Assistance (TAC). Groover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

