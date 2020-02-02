Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Marie (Venberg) Kennedy. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 View Map Service 3:00 PM Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Marie (Venberg) Kennedy Sharon Marie (Venberg) Kennedy, was born August 21, 1953 in Berea Ohio, second of Don and Evelyn Venberg's four children. They moved to Eatontown, NJ where her extended family now also included Evelyn's side of the family, most of whom made their living at sea. Thus began Sharon's love of salt water and beaches. After high school, she struck out on her own, joining the Air Force reserves where she trained to repair airborne radar at Keesler AFB in Mississippi. In the mid-1970s, she joined Xerox Corporation in Austin, Texas as a Customer Engineer, repairing just about any machine Xerox made. Her team won National recognition on more than one occasion. She met her husband Ed in Austin. They married in 1981, and she became Sharon Marie Kennedy. They spent their time dancing their way across Texas, taking time out to raise two daughters. When Sharon finally retired in 2009, her only goal was to be a "beach bum" like her Mother. The challenge was finding the right beach. Clear salt water and sandy beaches were her goals. In 2010, she found her safe harbor in Village Green. In a tribute to his beloved wife, Ed wrote, "Three years ago, Sharon was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and she took that challenge head on. She never complained and never stopped smiling or fighting. Parkinson's isn't what took her. She just didn't wake up Sunday morning. Sharon was someone who made friends easily, loved people, and always saw the good side of things. She brought out the best in people and was the most wonderful person I ever met. She touched so many people in the most positive way, and I know they will miss her. She made my life far better than I thought possible, and I'm not sure my heart will ever heal." Sharon was pre- deceased by her father, a daughter and a brother and is survived by her husband, beloved children and grandchildren, her mother, and two sisters. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM with Services to follow at 3:00PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers and or other gifts, should you wish to contribute to a charity in Sharon's name, Neuro Challenge in Sarasota has been of great help to Sharon and Ed. Neuro Challenge Foundation, 722 Apex Road, Suite A, Sarasota, FL 34240.

