Sheila O’Keith Grant, 81, Bradenton, passed away August 10, 2019. Born in Berbice, Guyana, she moved to Bradenton in 1984 from Jamaica. She was a homemaker foremost but also a self-taught, accomplished seamstress who helped to design and create costumes for the Jamaican Folk Singers, the Scottish Dancing Society and the Operatic Society. She is survived by sons, Cary, Gary and Farley-Christian; daughters, Wendy and Samantha; brother, Peter Lalljee; sisters, Ruth Martin and Joyce Carter; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be 10:00AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or a . Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 18, 2019