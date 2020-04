Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherlanda Cox Sherlanda Cox, 45, of Bradenton, FL died April 20, 2020. Visitation: 6-8PM Friday, April 24, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home. Graveside Service 12:00PM at Manasota Memorial Park. Chandler's Funeral Home.

