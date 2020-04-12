Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl Kozens-Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Sheryl Kozens-Long, 57, of East Falmouth Massachusetts and Bradenton Florida, passed away following a long illness on April 8, 2020. Born on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Sheryl moved to Cape Cod as a young girl. The overwhelming response following the announcement of her passing, paints a portrait of someone always ready to help. A talented cook and baker, she could put on a fundraiser for 200 from a small kitchen and have people standing in line, waiting for seconds. A passionate lover of animals, she could pull off a business trip while nursing a premie German Shepherd. She could fix hair for an entire wedding party and somehow, produce a work of art in the form of a wedding cake. A woman with an infectious sense of fun she was always ready for mischief, to help a friend in need or to foster the worthy and needful, both two-legged and four. She was a "surrogate Mom" to many, a salon owner, bartender and an Independent Manufacturer's Representative, in partnership with her husband. Sheryl is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Maryann Kozens. She is survived by her husband, Richard B. "Rick" Long, Jr. of East Falmouth and Bradenton; daughter, Amanda Braman of Mashpee Massachusetts; step-children, Carolyn (Long) Korpusik of Savannah Georgia and Daniel Long of Clinton Massachusetts; 2 granddaughters, Amayah and Alexah; brothers, Kenneth and Craig Kozens; nephew, Kenneth Joseph "KJ" Kozens and niece Leah (Kozens) Floyd. A Celebration of Sheryl's Life will be scheduled for a future date, to be announced. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel of Bradenton Florida, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) or the Veterans Services or Animal Welfare organizations, of your choice. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close