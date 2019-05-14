Sheryll Edith Hewitt Hill, born September 6, 1939 in Johnson City, NY, peacefully passed away at home in Bradenton, Fl. on March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond J. Hill Jr., her daughter Tambra Hill Stubelt and her great grandson Matthius William Hill. She is survived by 4 children - Melanie & Herold Millenel-EL, Raelene & Claude Jones, Raymond J. III & Teresa, and Michelle & David Yochim; 11 grandchildren - Jeremy, Timothy, Jason, Stephanie, Johnathan, Leah, Rebecca, Jessica, Samantha, Sarah, and Elizabeth along with 13 great grandchildren as well as her brother Charles & Mary Hewitt, nephews Robert Proper and Chuck Hewitt and niece Wendy Nowakowski. She was a retired LPN and former member of the Gulf Coast Corvette Club. As per her expressed wishes there will not be a formal service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice. We love and miss you, Mommy.

