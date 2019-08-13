Shirley Ann Stivers Arwe Shirley Ann Stivers Arwe passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, at her home in Myakka City, Florida. Shirley was born in Dover, New Jersey in 1936 to Glen and Ora Burrows. She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred Arwe. Shirley was retired and worked previously as the bookkeeper for Don's Flowers. She was also the bookkeeper for her husband's Chiropractic business and was the Director of the Rubonia Day Care Center, years ago. Shirley is survived by her four children, Carol Stivers Kaminski (David) of Myakka City, Eric Stivers (Young) of Lake Wales, Jim Stivers (Sybil) of Tennessee, and Danny Stivers (Trisha) of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Hooey of Bradenton and Eileen Ferguson of Paisley, Florida. Shirley is also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2pm, at the home of Carol and David Kaminski. The address is 43225 State Road 64 East, Myakka City, Florida 34251. In lieu if flowers please donate to Manatee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 206 2nd Street East, Bradenton, Florida 34208.

