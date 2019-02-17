Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley E. Bowles. View Sign

Shirley E. Bowles Shirley E. Bowles, a resident of Bradenton, Fla., for almost 40 years, originally from Munhall, PA danced into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of February 12, 2019. After living a blessed 90 years, she had to say goodbye for now, to her loving husband, Arthur and the rest of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her as the loving, generous, and compassionate wife, mother, sister, grandmother and faithful friend she was. These include but certainly are not limited to Arthur R. Bowles (husband), Rev. Dr. John Charles Jeffers (son) and his wife, Patricia and their four children, spouses and children, Karen Martin (Art's daughter), Ellen Gault (sister) and her husband, Jim and their three sons, Nathan, Zach and Sam, Jean Ednie Helms (sister) and her two sons, Preston and Conrad, Jack Ednie (brother) and his wife, Marguerite and their two sons, John and Allen; David Clifton (grandson) Jarrod Jeffers (grandson) and seven great-grandchildren, countless friends from West Bradenton Baptist Church and Westminster Point Pleasant Shores, Towers and Health Center. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine Ednie, MSgt. Charles R. Jeffers (first husband), Cathy Jean Jeffers Clifton (daughter), David Clifton (Cathy's husband) Alex Martin (Karen's son) Cassie Hopson (sister), Thomas Hundley (Cassie's son). Shirley loved the Lord and His Word. She loved her family and friends and was loved, because as one friend said, "She was easy to love." When Art married Mom he told her, that he had seen the world because of traveling for the military and now he was going to show her, and he did. They loved their many trips and Shirley would often tell friends that Art took her to Red Square in Moscow, Russia, but he never took her to Times Square in New York City. Shirley was funny, had a great memory and loved to read to children. She was very creative artistically and she was a caring and naturally gifted teacher. She will be missed by all here, but our loss is Heaven's gain as she is now thrilled to be in the presence of Jesus and to be reunited with all her loved ones who have gone before. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff and loving nurses at Westminster Point Pleasant, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Tidewell Hospice in Ellenton, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Westminster Point Pleasant Tower Chapel. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Hospice. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

