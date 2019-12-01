Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Houston Frank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Houston Frank Shirley Houston Frank passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 following intensive care at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Complications following a serious fall resulted in her demise. Shirley was born in Oxford, AL. She attended Jacksonville State University. Following her marriage to Bill Frank they settled in Bradenton, FL. She was an elementary teacher in Palmetto, FL. Bill was a math teacher at Manatee High School from 1952 - 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Grace Houston of Oxford, AL. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Frank; her daughter, Nancy Pratt and her husband, Tom Pratt in Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Caroline Pratt, an attorney in Chicago, Hannah Pratt, a teacher in Denver, and Philip Pratt, a businessman in Denver. Family members held a Graveside Service at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, AL. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton, 1402 Manatee Ave W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at:

Shirley Houston Frank Shirley Houston Frank passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 following intensive care at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Complications following a serious fall resulted in her demise. Shirley was born in Oxford, AL. She attended Jacksonville State University. Following her marriage to Bill Frank they settled in Bradenton, FL. She was an elementary teacher in Palmetto, FL. Bill was a math teacher at Manatee High School from 1952 - 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Grace Houston of Oxford, AL. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Frank; her daughter, Nancy Pratt and her husband, Tom Pratt in Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Caroline Pratt, an attorney in Chicago, Hannah Pratt, a teacher in Denver, and Philip Pratt, a businessman in Denver. Family members held a Graveside Service at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, AL. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to First Presbyterian Church of Bradenton, 1402 Manatee Ave W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at: www.neptunesociety.com/ location/indianapolis-cremation. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close