Shirley Lou (McRoberts) (Morley) Coy, 92 years, met her Savior on July 31, 2019. Shirley moved to Serenity Gardens Assisted Living Home in Bradenton, Florida on August 1, 2018. Prior to this she resided In the Lombardo Home for several years. Shirley was born July 27, 1927 to the late John E. and Ruth Annis McRoberts in Chillicothe, Ohio. She graduated from Walnut High School, Ashville, Ohio in 1945. Shirley's goal in life was to rear her five children and glorify the Lord whom she loved and served. All who knew her were blessed by her quiet, kind, selfless and practical approach to life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Morley, and Allan Coy, to whom she was married for 8 years. Surviving are her two sons, Gary Morley (Marie) of Jessup, GA and David Morley of Bradenton, FL; three daughters, Marsha (Eldun) Newby of Rocky Face, GA, Linda Rampone and Christy (Gary) Stopa of Bradenton, FL; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Shirley had six step-children from her marriage to Allan, Douglas Coy (Hillary), Dan Coy (Bev) David (Carol) Coy, Dale Coy, Dean (Darby) Coy, and Lisa (Mike) Rispoli. She is survived by three brothers, John McRoberts of Greenville, OH, Marvin McRoberts (Eileen) of Blue Ridge, GA and David McRoberts (Joyce) of New Glarus, WI and two sisters, Jane Reed of Tampa, FL and Ruth Ward (Jim) of York, PA. Shirley has been a member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years. She and her first husband, Ralph Morley, formed Cancer Connection groups offering encouragement to Cancer patients and their families. They also reached out to young adults who struggled with addictions. In her early days, Shirley was an accountant for Youth for Christ and offered bookkeeping help to many others. She enjoyed reading, encouraging friends and neighbors and working in her flower garden. The Celebration service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on August 8 at Bethel Baptist Church with her pastor, Rev. Kevin Clark, officiating, assisted by Shirley's family members. Interment in Bethel Memorial Prayer Gardens and Visitation will follow. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Mission funds.



