Shirley Mae Hill In loving memory of Shirley Mae Hill, born June 13, 1935 and on passed June 27, 2019. Best known for her people skills. Survived by two sons, five grandkids, four brothers and one sister. Mom your eyes were the first eyes I looked into, and my eyes were the last eyes you looked into. Love You Bobby. Momma, I will have your strength and spirit with me always. Love Ya, Jon Jon. Survivors are Robert (Bob) Maureen Proper & son, Zackery, Jon & Stacy, Austyn, Jordon, Hanna and Katelyn. Siblings; Donald, Richard, Barbara, George and Steven. Predeceased by parents, one brother and his wife, Raymond & Bernice Hill and Raymond Jr., & Sheryll.

