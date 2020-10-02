Shirley McPherson Lapinskas

December 9, 1937 - September 27, 2020

Parrish, Florida -

Shirley McPherson Lapinskas passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Florida. Shirley was born on December 9, 1937 in Brighton, MA. She was the second child of the late David and Eleanor (Toohey) Fienman. At an early age the family moved to Trapelo Road in Waltham, MA. She attended Waltham Public Schools and graduated from Waltham High School in 1955. Shirley went onto the Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA and then to work at the Watertown Arsenal. It was there that she met and married John McPherson in 1964. Shortly after marriage they moved to Maryland to further their careers with the U.S. Government. She worked as administrator at the Defense Intelligence Agency for the Department of Defense. After retirement they moved to Parrish, FL. John passed away in 1997.

Shirley created and managed a thrift shop at St. Frances X. Cabrini Church successfully helping to fund a new church and parish center. She then devoted her love and companionship to her Mom until her passing at the age of 100 in 2016.

Shirley loved hosting dinner parties, participating in local trivia games – always wearing great outfits and always totally organized. She also volunteered at the Sheriff's Department in Bradenton, FL, VanWezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, FL, the Ellenton Ice Rink and gave of her time to many charitable organizations.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Lapinskas, sisters; Joan Harvey of Waltham, MA and Paulette Bertolami of Mount Pleasant, SC, her nephew, Mark Harvey (Wendy), Michael Harvey and Matthew Harvey and niece, Tara Bertolami.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested you perform an act of kindness for someone – similar to the many kindnesses Shirley has given her friends and family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Frances X Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass and Burial will take place in Waltham, MA at a later date.





