Shirley Ruth Aitken, age 90, of Ellenton, FL, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL. She was born August 15, 1929, in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Louis and Annie (Seifferlein) Brumm. Shirley married John Daniel Aitken on November 10, 1950. Shirley retired from Yale Rubber Manufacturing in Sandusky, MI. She resided in Croswell, MI, until her and John moved to Ellenton, FL, in 1991 to enjoy the sunshine and retirement. She attended New Hope Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Bonnie) four grandchildren, Michael Aitken, Carmen (Jay) Jezierski, John Aitken, Christina (Tony) Gmeinder, 9 great grandchildren, Molly, Makayla, Marissa, and Madison Aitken, Cassandra and Aaron Jezierski, Kolton, Giorgia, and Cale Gmeinder. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John and son Douglas Aitken. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Old Tampa Road, Parrish, FL 34219 or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. 11900 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 288, North Miami, FL 33181

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 5, 2020

