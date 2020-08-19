1/1
Shirley Schuller
1938 - 2020

December 16, 1938 - August 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Shirley A Schuller, age 81, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Shirley was born December 16, 1938. A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A Funeral Service will occur Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203 followed by a burial. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Schuller family.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
