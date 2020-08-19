Shirley Schuller
December 16, 1938 - August 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Shirley A Schuller, age 81, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Shirley was born December 16, 1938. A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A Funeral Service will occur Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203 followed by a burial. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com
