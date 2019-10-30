Shirley Schweiger Shirley Schweiger, loving wife, for 77 years, of Robert Schweiger. Dear mother of Rochelle (Saul) Lenhoff, Louise (Dr. Steven) Spector and the late Charles Schweiger. Loving grandmother of Adrienne Lenhoff, Adam Lenhoff, Ben Spector, Sam (Glenn Greilsamer) Spector. Adoring great-grandmother of Hannah Wise and August Spector. Born in Detroit in 1923 to Harry and Esther Friedman. Predeceased by brother, Alvin (Carmen) Friedman, and by sister, Ruth (Bernie Elson and Lyle Hirshfield) Elson Hirshfield. SERVICES WERE HELD AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, MI. (248) - 406 - 6000. INTERMENT WAS AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or for more information go to www.thedorfmanchapel. com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 30, 2019