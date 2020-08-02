1/1
Sidney Webb
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney Webb
April 6, 1928 - July 8, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Sidney Lee Webb, 92, of Bradenton, FL formerly of New Berlin, N.Y. passed away July 8, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida.
Mr. Webb was born April 6, 1928; son of Ernest W. and Bertha A Webb in the town of Pittsfield, N.Y. He married Dorothy L. Bartz on December 27, 1952. He was an avid golfer, a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton. He retired from Tropicana Products.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and four brothers; Charles A,, Harold E., Raymond W., and Wallace L. Webb. Survivors include: daughter, Alecia (Ron) Blunden of Bradenton, FL; three son's; Kevin L. (Merilyn) of Parrish, FL, Keith A. of Bradenton, FL and Kenneth R. (Carla) of Nashville, TN. Twelve grandchildren; Karis (Dan) Madison, Travis (Claire) Blunden, Spencer (Lindsay) Blunden, Priscilla (Jake) Shetler, Troy (Blair) Blunden, Matthew (Kristina) Webb, Amanda (Randy) Deen, Justin Webb, Sarah (Kevin) Euga, Chelsea (Skyler) Mardanes, Madison (Max) Rondos; and Pauline (Jon) Bailey. Twenty-three great-grandchildren; Isaac Madison; Camille Blunden: Andrew, Joshua, Zachary, Elizabeth, Lucas, Hannah and Levi Blunden; Mariah, Alexis, and Jadon Shetler; Taylor, Avery, and Addison Blunden; Mackenzie and Ellie Webb; Harper, Piper, and Finnoula Euga; Rachel Bailey; Cora and Olivia Lester.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved