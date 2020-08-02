Sidney Webb

April 6, 1928 - July 8, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Sidney Lee Webb, 92, of Bradenton, FL formerly of New Berlin, N.Y. passed away July 8, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida.

Mr. Webb was born April 6, 1928; son of Ernest W. and Bertha A Webb in the town of Pittsfield, N.Y. He married Dorothy L. Bartz on December 27, 1952. He was an avid golfer, a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton. He retired from Tropicana Products.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and four brothers; Charles A,, Harold E., Raymond W., and Wallace L. Webb. Survivors include: daughter, Alecia (Ron) Blunden of Bradenton, FL; three son's; Kevin L. (Merilyn) of Parrish, FL, Keith A. of Bradenton, FL and Kenneth R. (Carla) of Nashville, TN. Twelve grandchildren; Karis (Dan) Madison, Travis (Claire) Blunden, Spencer (Lindsay) Blunden, Priscilla (Jake) Shetler, Troy (Blair) Blunden, Matthew (Kristina) Webb, Amanda (Randy) Deen, Justin Webb, Sarah (Kevin) Euga, Chelsea (Skyler) Mardanes, Madison (Max) Rondos; and Pauline (Jon) Bailey. Twenty-three great-grandchildren; Isaac Madison; Camille Blunden: Andrew, Joshua, Zachary, Elizabeth, Lucas, Hannah and Levi Blunden; Mariah, Alexis, and Jadon Shetler; Taylor, Avery, and Addison Blunden; Mackenzie and Ellie Webb; Harper, Piper, and Finnoula Euga; Rachel Bailey; Cora and Olivia Lester.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida.





