Simone Heard Simone Heard, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home (1221 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com
