Edna Gertrude (nee Browne) Smith Edna Gertrude (nee Browne), Smith, age 101, of Hawthorne, NJ, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, Edna had resided there until her retirement when she moved to Kingston, NY and then Bradenton, FL. She became a resident of Hawthorne over a year ago. During her life, Edna worked at Chemical Bank in NY. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL. In her spare time, she enjoyed making pottery and was an avid knitter. Edna was the loving mother of the late Theresa Dewhurst (2017) and the late Virginia Tammany (2003). Mother-in-law of the late Richard Dewhurst (2016). Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Susan Dewhurst, Jeanne Dewhurst, James Dewhurst and his wife, Leslie, and Thomas Dewhurst, as well as, her loving Smith family. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2PM-4PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Mass will be 10AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243. Interment will follow at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. Memorial donations may be made to the caregivers at Van Dyk's Park Place Employee fund 644 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2019