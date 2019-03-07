Obituary

73 of Bradenton was born October 10, 1945 in Haiti to parents Philon and Donacia Petit-Frere Julien. He was a good man who enjoyed spending time with his family. Solange sadly passed away March 3, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 siblings. Funeral Services will take place in Haiti. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Local Arrangements 941-782-8193

2403 14th St W

Bradenton , FL 34205

