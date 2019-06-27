Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacey D. Carbone- DeLoynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stacey D. Carbone- DeLoynes Stacey D. Carbone-DeLoynes, born April 10, 1965 in Rochester, N.Y. Suddenly passed away June 7, 2019. Loving daughter of Richard and Marlene Shulman; Survived by her husband, Daniel, sons; Cory, Dylan and Matthew. Sisters; Jamie, Tammi, Cali and brother, Scott. Stacey was born in the midst of a snow storm, and like the snowflakes that fell that day, she came into the world sparkling. She would continue to share that light and shine bright for the rest of her life. Stacey was not only a great mother to her sons, but a mother to anyone in need. She was selfless and generous, especially to children. Her love of children was evident daily, not only was she a "Big" to a "Little Sister" she was also current board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters. This was her Life's mission. As kind and generous as Stacey was she was also fierce. Not only was she a successful professional woman in corporate America, she was also a Breast Cancer Survivor. Who also continue to Mentor those currently suffering with the disease. Stacey loved her family deeply. She also had an incredible love for her "Soul Sisters". They had adventures, Laughs, wine parties. They had tons of shenanigans, even coined the phrases "Tech-Tarded" and "Bait Ziti". Stacey taught so much too so many. Always gave selflessly in the name of love and compassion. She lived every day with a positivity that is rare. Her love was so strong, no words could do it justice. Taken too soon at the age of 54, she will be missed by all. She would want us to live, love and laugh as sparkle as we will do! Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to Big Brothers Big Sister of Sarasota, Florida.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 27, 2019

