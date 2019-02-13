Stacia J. (Julia) Gulash, of Bradenton, passed away on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Haydenville, MA, she was preceded in death by her parents Stanislaus (Stanley) and Mary (Ozalek) Golash, her soulmate of 35 years, Joseph A. Gulash, Sr., and grandson Ricky Woodruff. She is survived by five daughters, Mary (George) Taylor, Judy (Earl-deceased) Woodruff, Frances Gulash, Tricia Shinkle, and Barbara Gulash; three sons, Joseph (Joe) Gulash, Jr., Richard Gulash, Sr., and Edward Gulash. She leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Nanette and George Taylor, III, Joseph Gulash, III, Angela (Brian) Petrie, Joe (Jeni) and Nicholas Woodruff, Richard (Telena) Gulash, Jr., Stephen Gulash, Brian (Susan) Gulash, Jeremy (Brooke) Gulash, Stacie Shinkle, and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She retired from the Manatee County School Board Transportation Department assisting handicap students during transport to and from school. Viewing will be held at on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Tidewell Hospice Home, Bradenton. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 13, 2019