Stanley E. "Stan" Stephens Mr. Stanley E. "Stan" Stephens, 74 of Dunnellon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Stan was a native of Dunnellon, and after graduating high school, went on to further his education at Florida State University. After many years in the Manatee County area, he and his wife retired and moved back to Dunnellon and his "glorious" Rainbow River. Stan was always active in his community serving others. He was a member of the Leadership of Florida Class of 1996, and the Enterprise Florida Board where he was appointed by Governor Jeb Bush. Stan was a long time Kiwanian, serving as a Key Club Advisor for 20 years. He served as a Manatee County commissioner for 8 years, and served on the United Way, Meals on Wheels, and the Manatee Foundation. He was recognized for receiving the Martin Luther King Outstanding 2000 Contribution for Interracial Harmony and Multicultural Understanding. Stan was co-owner of Manasota Commercial Construction. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunnellon. Stan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail Pickett Stephens, his son Stanley E. Stephens II, his daughter Holli Stephens, brothers Martin Stephens (Marsha) and Dix Stephens, sisters Ellen Teague (Clayton) and Mary Hay, grandchildren Jadon, Josephine and Courtney Stephens, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother George Stephens and his mother Betty Martin Sims. A memorial service celebrating Stan's life will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 20831 Powell Road, Dunnellon, with Pastor Russ Randall officiating. Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com