Stanley J. Wish Stanley Wish, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born and raised here in Manatee County. He is survived by wife Nadene, daughters Sara Walker (David) and Amy Jean Wish, grandchildren Matthew Walker (Brandi) and Kaitlin Walker, great- grandaughter Amalia Myra Walker and sister June King. He was predeceased in death by his father Eddy Wish, sister Arlene Wish Reid and his mother Jean Wish. Stan graduated from Manatee High School in 1964, served in the Marine Corp from 1966-1968, worked for GTE as a cable splicer, lineman and construction supervisor. He retired after 33 years. He then went on to work for Volt Information Sciences as an inspector. He spent many years as an active participant with the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary. He loved to hunt and fish. Stan was a life long member of Oneco United Methodist Church and enjoyed being active and a part of their ministries serving the Lord. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020