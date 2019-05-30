Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella M. Adent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stella M. Adent Stella M. Adent, 90, of Bradenton, FL passed away May 28, 2019. Born February 13, 1929 in St. Joseph, MI, she moved to Bradenton in 1985. Stella was well known for her seamstress abilities, her beautiful gardens and her culinary skills. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Veronica (Hudock) Zandarski; husband, Henry, son-in-law, Earl Klukas, Jr., six brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her son, Ted (Leslie); daughter, Carol Klukas; grandchildren, Heather (Jon) Hoezee, Darcy (Jeremy) Brady, Travis (Amber) Adent and Melissa (Tommy) Adent and great-grandchildren, Tayler, Sarah, Matthew, Tessa, Bree, Aden and McKenna. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church or TideWell Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences may be made to

