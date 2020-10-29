Stephen Bryant
November 24, 1956 - October 21, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Stephen Bryant, 63, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on October 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Services will be held 11AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Tabor M.B. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Stephen leaves to cherish his memories: sons; Stephen Bryant Jr., and Errol Bryant; brothers; Bruce Bryant, Walter Bryant, Norris Bryant, Dennis Bryant, Rev. Errol Darville, Anthony Baker and Marvin Smith; sisters; Janice Jefferson and Cheryl Smith; four grandchildren; companion, Debbie Hughes.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.