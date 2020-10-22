1/1
Stephen Douglas Gibson
1946 - 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Stephen Douglas Gibson, 74, passed away on October 17, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida where he resided with his wife, Janis.
Born on September 21, 1946 in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was the son of Lewis Edward Gibson and Myrtle Reese. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janis; his son, Eric Headley (Julie); his daughters, Stacey Martin (Jon), Gina Tsiropoulos (Arthur), Lauren Sellitti (Carl) and Tamara Melton (Mark); grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Skylar Sellitti, Kayla Martin, Drew Tsiropoulos, Nathan Headley, and Jackson Melton and he is also survived by his brother, Lewis Gibson (Marge).
Steve joined the Navy in 1965 and served on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He then attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Engineering until he began working at Florida Power & Light. He spent 34 years there and worked his way up from a cable splicer to a dispatcher and retired as a supervisor in 2006.
He was known for his warmth, kindness and sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and meeting with friends over lunch, because he truly appreciated a good meal. He was a vintage car enthusiast and loved Corvettes. Steve was a friend to all and enemy to none – he will be missed.
Private placement will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Steve's life at 5:00 pm on Tuesday October 27th at 6914 Heritage Lane Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and stories may be shared at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 21, 2020
Janis, I am so sad & so very, very sorry to hear of Steve's passing. I know that there is nothing I can do or say to lessen you grief & pain. Just know that you are in my prayers. Beth
Beth Eckert
Friend
October 21, 2020
Steve was a God fearing happy retiree who never ran out of projects, Jan made sure he wasn’t bored.
Put many miles on the car visiting family and friends. Loved their kids and grandkids.
Susan Potisek
Friend
October 21, 2020
I never met you, but I knew and loved your wife, my friend of any years. If she loved you so, then you must have been one I should have met. We will meet one day? Diana Spence
Diana Spence
October 20, 2020
Cherish all your memories of Steve and he will live in your heart forever. ❤
Brenda Lovell
Friend
