Stephen Douglas Gibson
September 21, 1946 - October 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Stephen Douglas Gibson, 74, passed away on October 17, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida where he resided with his wife, Janis.
Born on September 21, 1946 in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was the son of Lewis Edward Gibson and Myrtle Reese. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janis; his son, Eric Headley (Julie); his daughters, Stacey Martin (Jon), Gina Tsiropoulos (Arthur), Lauren Sellitti (Carl) and Tamara Melton (Mark); grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Skylar Sellitti, Kayla Martin, Drew Tsiropoulos, Nathan Headley, and Jackson Melton and he is also survived by his brother, Lewis Gibson (Marge).
Steve joined the Navy in 1965 and served on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He then attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Engineering until he began working at Florida Power & Light. He spent 34 years there and worked his way up from a cable splicer to a dispatcher and retired as a supervisor in 2006.
He was known for his warmth, kindness and sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and meeting with friends over lunch, because he truly appreciated a good meal. He was a vintage car enthusiast and loved Corvettes. Steve was a friend to all and enemy to none – he will be missed.
Private placement will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Steve's life at 5:00 pm on Tuesday October 27th at 6914 Heritage Lane Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
