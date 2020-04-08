Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Vincen Guarrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Vincent Guarrera Stephen Vincent Guarrera, 84, of Eliot, Maine, passed away on April 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to parents, Alexander and Rose Guarrera on March 31, 1936, in Waterbury, CT. Stephen has two brothers; James Guarrera (wife, Bert) and pre- deceased by Francis Guarrera (wife, Claryce). Stephen graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, CT, received his degree in Business from Boston College and MBA from Western New England College. In 1960 he married Beverly, his best friend, love and sidekick of more than 60 years who survives him. Stephen is also survived by his four daughters; Donna Guarrera, Sandra Guarrera, Debra Hobson and Patricia Guarrera along with his three grandchildren; Ryan Hobson, Tayler Hobson and Kyle Hobson. Stephen loved to be involved in his community with such activities as volunteering in Wilbraham, MA by serving as Chairman of the town Finance Committee in 1976, participating in the Lions Club, as a football referee (high school level), as well as, being active in the Wilbraham Country Club etc. Stephen also loved sports, especially his beloved BC Eagles, NY Giants (to the regret of his Patriots loving daughters) and Boston Red Sox. He was an avid golfer with a round as Club Champion at Wilbraham Country Club as well as being Club President. Stephen retired as an executive from Mass Mutual and fulfilled his life-long dream of living in a golf course community, at Rosedale in Bradenton, FL. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. His family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, people make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or American Foundation for the Blind. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH. For more information visit:

