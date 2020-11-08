Stephen Whittaker

May 2, 1954 - October 18, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Stephen Derrick Whittaker, age 66, of Palmetto, FL (formerly of Battle Creek, MI) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Stephen was born on May 2, 1954, in Troy, NY, to Dr. Derrick Franklin Whittaker and Phyllis Rose Crozier Whittaker. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Lee Whittaker. Stephen is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Blanchard (Brian), of Battle Creek, MI, his son, Joshua Whittaker, of Battle Creek, MI, and his step-daughter, Michelle Scott (Neal), of McHenry, IL. Also surviving are his sister, Diane Wells (Bill) of Scottsdale, AZ, and brother, Mark Whittaker, of Iowa City, IA, in addition to three granddaughters and one step-granddaughter. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Stephen was a 1972 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School, Battle Creek, MI. He earned his B.S. degree in Industrial Technology in 1987 and his Masters in Science Education degree in 1990 from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL. Stephen was a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, serving ten years in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Control Systems Instructor. Stephen was a retired Automation Controls Engineer. Stephen enjoyed playing golf, driving his vintage 1973 MGB British sportscar and listening to his 1960s-1990s collection of records. Stephen will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services for Stephen will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store