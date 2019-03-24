Stephen William Henneberry Jr. Stephen William Henneberry, Jr., of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born December 2, 1938 in Exeter, NH the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Maher) Henneberry. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret "Peg" Murphy. Steve was the loving husband of Elaine (Marceau) Henneberry, celebrating almost 40 years of marriage. Steve is lovingly remembered by his sister, Joan Smart of Exeter, NH, his children, Tracy McGrenaghan of Greenland, NH, Stephen Henneberry of Shimane, Japan, Shaun Henneberry of Sarasota, FL and James Nekton of Occidental, CA. His Legacy will be will be carried on by his five grand-children: Daniel McGrenaghan, Timothy McGrenaghan, Taiga Henneberry, Keilyn Henneberry and MacKenzie Nekton. Full Military service to be held at 9:30AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel 5624 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34207 in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Salvation Army of Manatee County Florida PO Box 1179 Bradenton, FL 34206-1179. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 24, 2019