Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen William Henneberry Jr.. View Sign

Stephen William Henneberry Jr. Stephen William Henneberry, Jr., of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born December 2, 1938 in Exeter, NH the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Maher) Henneberry. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret "Peg" Murphy. Steve was the loving husband of Elaine (Marceau) Henneberry, celebrating almost 40 years of marriage. Steve is lovingly remembered by his sister, Joan Smart of Exeter, NH, his children, Tracy McGrenaghan of Greenland, NH, Stephen Henneberry of Shimane, Japan, Shaun Henneberry of Sarasota, FL and James Nekton of Occidental, CA. His Legacy will be will be carried on by his five grand-children: Daniel McGrenaghan, Timothy McGrenaghan, Taiga Henneberry, Keilyn Henneberry and MacKenzie Nekton. Full Military service to be held at 9:30AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel 5624 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34207 in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Salvation Army of Manatee County Florida PO Box 1179 Bradenton, FL 34206-1179. Condolences may be made to:

Stephen William Henneberry Jr. Stephen William Henneberry, Jr., of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born December 2, 1938 in Exeter, NH the son of Stephen and Elizabeth (Maher) Henneberry. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret "Peg" Murphy. Steve was the loving husband of Elaine (Marceau) Henneberry, celebrating almost 40 years of marriage. Steve is lovingly remembered by his sister, Joan Smart of Exeter, NH, his children, Tracy McGrenaghan of Greenland, NH, Stephen Henneberry of Shimane, Japan, Shaun Henneberry of Sarasota, FL and James Nekton of Occidental, CA. His Legacy will be will be carried on by his five grand-children: Daniel McGrenaghan, Timothy McGrenaghan, Taiga Henneberry, Keilyn Henneberry and MacKenzie Nekton. Full Military service to be held at 9:30AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel 5624 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34207 in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Salvation Army of Manatee County Florida PO Box 1179 Bradenton, FL 34206-1179. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton

5624 26th Street West

Bradenton , FL 34207

(941) 758-7788 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close