Steve Smith
1956 - 2020
Steve Smith
March 13, 1956 - November 1, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Steven Clyde Smith, age 64, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Steven was born March 13, 1956 in Bradenton, Florida to the late Jeanette Smith and the late Lester Smith. Steven attended Oneco Elementary, Bradenton Middle, and Southeast High School. He was a member of Future Farmers of America, and always enjoyed the outdoors. Steven was often tinkering with the mower, and working in the shop. He was a very talented craftsman, he specifically liked woodworking.
Steven is survived by his two sisters; Karen Sorkin and Gail Pedersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jan Tuno; brother, Todd Smith and sister, Lynn Leslie.
A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held Sunday, November 7, 2020 3:00 - 5:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Smith family.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
