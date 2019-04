Obituary

Steve Weisman 89. passed away March 29, 2019. He owned Steve Weisman & Co. in Oneco, till his retirement. Preceded in death his brothers Edward and Ashleigh his twin. Survivors his sons Wade (Melissa) and Sheldon. His wife Mary Jo, grand children, great children, step children and many nieces nd nephews.

Steve Weisman 89. passed away March 29, 2019. He owned Steve Weisman & Co. in Oneco, till his retirement. Preceded in death his brothers Edward and Ashleigh his twin. Survivors his sons Wade (Melissa) and Sheldon. His wife Mary Jo, grand children, great children, step children and many nieces nd nephews. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 5, 2019

