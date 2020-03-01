Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Edward Becker January 20, 1951 - February 23, 2020 It is with sad and heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected death passing of Steven Edward Becker. Son, father, grandfather. Retired Manatee County Law Enforcement. Preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother, Florence Becker - Toures, sons; Steven Andrew (Kaylee) and Brian Burnell Becker, Three grand-children and other loving relatives, his good friends and buddies, Troy and Bobbie who were there each day and many other friends too numerous to mention from "The Track." Though he enjoyed the moniker "Father Grump," his heart was larger than he was. God keep him in the palm of your hand. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date. Any memorial donations may go to the .

