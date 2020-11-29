1/1
Columbus, Ohio - Steve Kemp Hale, 75, of Huntsville, OH passed Sunday November 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family after a month long battle with COVID. Steve was born in North Miami, FL on February 1st, 1945 a son of the late Jack Hale and Edna Kemp. He was a loving husband to his late wife, Sally and a devoted father to his sons; Scott and Spencer. A snowbird, Steve split his time between Bradenton, FL and Indian Lake, OH where he cultivated a diverse group of friends. Steve was an avid boater but also enjoyed time on the road whether in a Corvette or on his Harley motorcycle. Never one to sit idle Steve was great at coming up with ideas for home improvement projects with his sons. Steve was at his happiest when he had his family close all in one place so they could go on adventures together. Steve built many long-term business relationships through his business Shale Development Corporation.
He is survived by his sons; Scott and Spencer (Megan), his grandson, Sullivan, his partner, Linnie Starr, his brother, Terry Hale, and sister, Judy McIntosh.
No immediate memorial is planned due to the pandemic and plans will be made for a Celebration of Life once it is safe to come together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Riverside Methodist Hospital and by keeping yourself and family safe at home. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

