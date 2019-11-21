Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ellen Campbell. View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 View Map Service 3:30 PM Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Ellen Campbell, of Parrish, Florida, passed away on Nov 14, 2019, at the age of 70. Sue was born in Minerva, Ohio, on Sep 17, 1949, and spent most of her adult life in Kent, Ohio. She was a wonderful example to women of her generation and those that came after as she successfully juggled a career at Kent State University with raising two children. In her later years, she was an active member of her church and her community and spent many hours providing support to those in need. Wherever she went, she made friends easily and was known for her kindness and her beautiful smile. She was an animal lover, giving her an automatic place in heaven, and we are comforted knowing that she is happy to be reunited with her best fur baby, Otto. She is survived by her children Mica, and Casey Campbell, their spouses David Morris and Samantha Campbell, and her last fur baby, Tank, whom we are thankful has found a new home with her dear friend Betty Jo. Mom, we expect that you are looking down and rolling your eyes at us this very moment. You're the sweetest person we know, with just enough vinegar to keep it fun, and we will always be grateful for your unconditional love and support. On Friday, Nov 22, 2019, we will celebrate her life. Visiting hours from 1:30-3:30, followed by a service at 3:30. The entire program will be held at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL.

