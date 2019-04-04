Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Gray Teel. View Sign

Sue Gray Teel Sue Gray Teel, 81, of Terra Ceia, Fla., was received in the arms of her Heavenly Father at sunset on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Teel. They were both long-term members of the Bradenton Yacht Club where she served as President of Great Mates from 2000-2001. Sue graduated from Plainfield High School in 1955 and attended University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL. She relocated to Florida from Indiana in 1987 and retired from the Manatee County Clerk of Court Office in 1998. Sue is survived by her sister, Nancy Gray Messer of Plainfield, Indiana; her three children, Mark Sublett of Bradenton, Tim Sublett and his wife, Diane of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Laura Sublett Seberg of Hudson, Ohio; and her two grandchildren, Jacquelyn Sublett and Laurel Seberg. Sue loved to golf, play bridge and watch hummingbirds from her Sylva, North Carolina cabin porch. She was blessed to travel extensively around the world. Sue will be missed by all who knew her for her loving, thoughtful nature, her sharp wit and her ability to turn strangers into lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 18th, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Bradenton Yacht Club, Palmetto, Florida. Any donations on Sue's behalf should be made to the .

Sue Gray Teel Sue Gray Teel, 81, of Terra Ceia, Fla., was received in the arms of her Heavenly Father at sunset on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Teel. They were both long-term members of the Bradenton Yacht Club where she served as President of Great Mates from 2000-2001. Sue graduated from Plainfield High School in 1955 and attended University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL. She relocated to Florida from Indiana in 1987 and retired from the Manatee County Clerk of Court Office in 1998. Sue is survived by her sister, Nancy Gray Messer of Plainfield, Indiana; her three children, Mark Sublett of Bradenton, Tim Sublett and his wife, Diane of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Laura Sublett Seberg of Hudson, Ohio; and her two grandchildren, Jacquelyn Sublett and Laurel Seberg. Sue loved to golf, play bridge and watch hummingbirds from her Sylva, North Carolina cabin porch. She was blessed to travel extensively around the world. Sue will be missed by all who knew her for her loving, thoughtful nature, her sharp wit and her ability to turn strangers into lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 18th, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Bradenton Yacht Club, Palmetto, Florida. Any donations on Sue's behalf should be made to the . www.lung.org Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.