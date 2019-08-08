Dr. Sue P Kish Dr. Sue P Kish, 83, died on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Bay Village. Sue was born on June 22, 1936 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Charles Price and Eleanor (Bartholomew) Price. Sue married Gerald Kish on Nov 26,1955 in Freeport and they moved to the Bradenton, Florida, area in 1966. Sue was a special education teacher for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, boating, Disney and horses. Sue's family was important to her. Survivors include: two daughters Ruby Kish and Robin LeValley. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and long time friend Chris Walsh. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, sister and son Gerald Kish II. Graveside memorial services will be held at 12:00 on Saturday Aug. 10 at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto. Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel., St. Petersburg, 727-577-0599
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019