Susan E. Feranec Susan (Susie) E. Feranec, 57, of Palmetto, Florida, passed away March 14, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Loving mother of Tim J. (Roni) Lynch. Loving daughter of Lois Feranec. Loving sister of Patty Paul, Nancy Feranec and Amy Feranec. Loving grandmother of Alura Berry, Sean Hayde, Mia Lynch, and Timothy Joel Lynch Jr. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving significant other of Rickie Byers. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Joel Feranec. Susie's gift to the world was joy and laughter. When you heard her laugh, you joined in, even if you didn't hear the joke! She was raised in Overland, Missouri but her love for the ocean drew her to Florida where she worked at Colonial Mobile Manor and earned the love and respect of park owners, management, and residents. She would often cruise through the park on a golf cart singing and laughing and flashing her million dollar smile! Party on, Susie. You were loved and you are missed.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 17, 2019