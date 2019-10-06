Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan "Sue" Graham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan "Sue" Graham Susan "Sue" Graham, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in Garden City, Michigan and moved to the Gulf Coast in 1971 after graduating from Oakland University. She loved literature, the arts, and doing for others. Her passion for education was evident through over 30-year career as a middle school teacher with Manatee County Schools. She enjoyed crafting and sharing her joy and creativity with those around her. She spent many summers in the mountains of North Carolina surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" and daughter, Alexis. The spirit of her kindness, generosity, and feistiness will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. We will hold tight to the loving memories and find joy in the happy times we shared. There will be no Memorial Service. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, or Metavivor (dedicated to metastatic breast cancer research). 'Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.' - Henry van Dyke. Condolences may be made to www.brown

Susan "Sue" Graham Susan "Sue" Graham, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in Garden City, Michigan and moved to the Gulf Coast in 1971 after graduating from Oakland University. She loved literature, the arts, and doing for others. Her passion for education was evident through over 30-year career as a middle school teacher with Manatee County Schools. She enjoyed crafting and sharing her joy and creativity with those around her. She spent many summers in the mountains of North Carolina surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" and daughter, Alexis. The spirit of her kindness, generosity, and feistiness will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. We will hold tight to the loving memories and find joy in the happy times we shared. There will be no Memorial Service. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, or Metavivor (dedicated to metastatic breast cancer research). 'Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.' - Henry van Dyke. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close