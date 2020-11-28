Susan Kenworthy Breeze
August 6, 1946 - November 13, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - On November 13th, 2020, Susan Elizabeth Breeze (Kenworthy) passed away after a two-year battle against cancer, she was 74 years old.
Susan is survived by her three sons; George (Christine), Rick (Yolanda), and Ben, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and her sister, Eileen Hildebrandt, a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Breeze, her parents, James Ben Kenworthy, Virginia Klemmer and Mike Klemmer, her sister, Virginia "Ginny" Skeleton.
Susan was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Bradenton, FL with her mother and step-father, "Mike Klemmer" when she was thirteen. She was a cheerleader at Manatee High School where she met her future husband. Susan graduated from Manatee High School and attended Belhaven College.
In May of 1965 Susan married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Breeze. Immediately after their marriage, they left for Camp Lejeune, where Dick began his service in the United States Marine Corp. Upon returning to Bradenton, FL the couple had three boys and they spent their time fishing, camping, and playing sports together as a family. Susan was an avid tennis player. A member of the Art Association of Sarasota. She was a talented pottery/ceramic artist. Her collection of works were on display and sold at local shops throughout Sarasota and Manatee County.
At Susan's request, there will be no Funeral or Memorial Service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Wounded Warriors
or American Cancer Society
.