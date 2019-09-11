Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Tyler Corley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Tyler Corley Susan (Tyler) Corley went to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. She was born in Bradenton, Florida on August 28th, 1943. Susan worked with the sheriff's department in Manatee County for over 20 years. Sue enjoyed crafting and baking. She loved the Christmas season and would bake dozens of friendship loaves of bread and chocolate clusters and would distribute to friends and family. She was a very caring, joyful and loving person, always ready to lend a helping hand where needed. She loved her family dearly. She is joining her son, Allen Matthews in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Lynwood Corley, son, Michael Matthews (Michelle), Mark Corley (Johanna), brother, David Tyler (Robin), and sister, Betty Haug (Tony), four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, FL on September 12, 2019 from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238.

