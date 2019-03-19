Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzan C. Goodson. View Sign

Suzan C. Goodson, age 84, died on Saturday in her home with her loving family by her side. Suzan grew up in Quebec Canada the of daughter of Omer and Ida Couture. Suzan graduated from Brescia College became a stewardess for Capital Airlines where she met the love of her life her husband of 59 years James P. Goodson . Suzan Goodson was a devoted housewife and a loving mother she is survived by her three children: Mark Goodson, Dr. Michelle Scott and Paul Goodson. She also leaves behind six grandchildren. Viewing will be at 9am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church on Friday March 20, proceeding with services at 10am and burial to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Please no gifts, family ask that his friends and family honor his memory by donation to . Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.

