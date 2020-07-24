Sydney Webb

April 6, 1928 - July 8, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Sidney Lee Webb, 92, of Bradenton, FL formerly of New Berlin, N.Y. passed away July 8, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.

Mr. Webb was born April 6, 1928; son of Ernest W. and Bertha A Webb in the town of Pittsfield, N.Y. He married Dorothy L. Bartz on December 27, 1952 He was an avid golfer, a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton. He retired from Tropicana Products.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his parents and four brothers; Charles A., Harold E., Raymond W., and Wallace L. Webb.

Survivors include: daughter, Alecia (Ron) Blunden of Bradenton, FL; three son's; Kevin L. (Merilyn) of Parrish, FL, Keith A. of Bradenton, FL and Kenneth R. (Carla) of Nashville, TN. Twelve grandchildren; Karis (Dan) Madison, Travis (Claire), Spencer (Lindsay), Priscilla (Jake) Shetler, Troy (Blair) Blunden, Matthew (Kristina) Webb, Amanda (Randy) Deen, Justin Webb, Sarah (Kevin) Euga, Chelsea (Skyler) Mardanes, Madison (Max) Rondos; and Pauline (Jon) Bailey. Twentythree great-grandchildren; Isaac Madison; Camille Blunden: Andrew, Joshua, Zachary, Elizabeth, Lucas, Hannah and Levi Blunden; Mariah, Alexis, and Jadon Shetler; Taylor, Avery, and Addison Blunden; Mackenzie and Ellie Webb; Harper, Piper, and Finnoula Euga; Rachel Bailey; Cora and Olivia Lester.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida.





